One of seven missing after landslide at Mae Hong Son camp found dead

MAE HONG SON, 19th September 2018 (NNT) – One body has been retrieved after seven people went missing following a landslide at Baan Mae La Oun refugee camp in Sob Moei district of Mae Hong Son province.
Military doctors from Kawila Camp Hospital have been dispatched to treat those injured by the landslide. Most were found to have bruises and cuts after being hit by debris.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
