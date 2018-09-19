2006 floods in Laplae
North

One of seven missing after landslide at Mae Hong Son camp found dead

By TN / September 19, 2018

MAE HONG SON, 19th September 2018 (NNT) – One body has been retrieved after seven people went missing following a landslide at Baan Mae La Oun refugee camp in Sob Moei district of Mae Hong Son province.

Military doctors from Kawila Camp Hospital have been dispatched to treat those injured by the landslide. Most were found to have bruises and cuts after being hit by debris.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close