Phang Nga waterfall closes to tourists after heavy rain

By TN / September 19, 2018

Park officials on Wednesday morning closed the entrance to a popular waterfall in Phang Nga’s Muang district following days of heavy downpour.

The Sa Nang Manorah National Park has closed the entrance to the park and the waterfall of the same name.

