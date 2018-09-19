Gerard Depardieu reportedly wants to obtain Turkish citizenship





PanARMENIAN.Net – Gerard Depardieu, a French actor who received Russian citizenship in 2013, has stated that he would also like to obtain Turkish citizenship, according to reports Monday, September 17, Daily Sabah says.

Depardieu told Levent Uluçer from Aydınlık newspaper in North Korea that he will be visiting Turkey in October in hopes of getting his citizenship and meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“I will be in Turkey in October and meet with Erdoğan,” he said.

Depardieu, who previously visited Turkey for the Antalya Film Festival in 2016, is in Pyongyang in North Korea with his friends from the People’s Republic of Korea-France Friendship Association to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Asian country.

