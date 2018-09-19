Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Thailand
News

Three massive busts net B2bn worth of drugs

By TN / September 19, 2018

Thirteen drug suspects have been detained and drugs with a combined street value of over 2 billion baht seized in three crackdowns carried out this month, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) revealed Tuesday.

Ten million methamphetamine tablets, 37 kilogrammes of heroin, 2kg of crystal meth and 917kg of cannabis were seized in total, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close