Three massive busts net B2bn worth of drugs





Thirteen drug suspects have been detained and drugs with a combined street value of over 2 billion baht seized in three crackdowns carried out this month, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) revealed Tuesday.

Ten million methamphetamine tablets, 37 kilogrammes of heroin, 2kg of crystal meth and 917kg of cannabis were seized in total, police said.

