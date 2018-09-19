Police probe missing paintings of late national artist Thawan Duchanee





Security has been stepped at Ban Dum (Black House) of the late national artist Thawan Duchanee in Muang district of the northern province of Chiang Rai after more than 100 of his paintings went missing mysteriously from the artist’s residence in Bangkok.

Thawan’s 41-year old son, Doitibet, recently lodged a petition with metropolitan police asking for an investigation into the missing paintings from his late father’s house in Seri Thai area in Bangkok’s suburb after his earlier complaint to Bang Chan police in the middle of last year produced no results.

By Thai PBS World

