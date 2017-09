The Ton Nga Charng Wildlife Sanctuary today ordered the closure of its famous Ton Nga Charng waterfall in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province for three days after it was struck by a string twister yesterday (Sept 12).

The twister which forestry officials said they never saw before in the past 40 years in this sanctuary where the famous waterfall is located broke off tree branches, uprooted trees, flattened utility poles and blew away office roofs.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS