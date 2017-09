Two vehicles were involved in transporting ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra to the border province of Sa Kaeo, national deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said Tuesday.

Citing a police investigation, Pol Gen Srivara said one left the former premier’s house in Bung Kum district on Aug 23, two days before the Supreme Court was due to rule on Ms Yingluck’s criminal negligence case over her administration’s failed rice-pledging scheme.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM

BANGKOK POST