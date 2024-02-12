Five immigration officers jailed for 15 years each for extortion

Klong Prem Central prison in Bangkok
Five immigration police officers were sentenced to 15 years in prison each today, after they were found guilty by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases of extorting 10 million baht from a Chinese businessman in exchange for dropping a charge against him.

The sixth defendant, a civilian named “Surachai”, was given ten years in prison.

By Thai PBS World

