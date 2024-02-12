Five immigration officers jailed for 15 years each for extortion

Five immigration police officers were sentenced to 15 years in prison each today, after they were found guilty by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases of extorting 10 million baht from a Chinese businessman in exchange for dropping a charge against him.

Phuket Cops Probed for Extorting Foreigners

The sixth defendant, a civilian named “Surachai”, was given ten years in prison.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!