PHUKET — Fifteen police officers across the island of Phuket were placed under investigation Friday for allegedly arresting and extorting more than 100 foreigners.

The probe into alleged massive graft involving tourist, immigration and regular police was launched after a citizen journalist accused the force of routinely rounding up foreign workers and their foreign employers on the island in exchange for payouts.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English