95 ‘illegal aliens’ arrested in Phuket in three days

PHUKET: A team made up of officers from the Royal Thai Police Immigration Division, the 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army, Phuket Provincial Police and Patong Police have arrested 95 ‘illegal aliens’ between Nov 8-10.

The announcement of the arrests were made at a press conference held this morning (Nov 10) at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town led by Maj Gen Jessada Saiyun Commander of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Division Region 6 based in Songkhla, and Col Nattapakin Kwanchaiyapruek Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Division Region 6.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

