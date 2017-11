A taxi driver and his woman passenger were burned to death after the cab crashed into an elevated expressway pillar in Bangkok’s Bang Plad district and exploded in flames in the early hours of Friday.

The crash occurred on Liab Thang Duan Srirat Road, which is the frontage road at Bang Plad tollgate to enter the Srirat Elevated Expressway, about 2.20am, said Pol Lt Thinnakorn Wannakul, deputy chief investigator at Bang Plad police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS