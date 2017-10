Immigration police on Wednesday searched a Bangkok condominium and rounded up 13 Nigerians for illegal entry into the Kingdom and overstaying their visa, as well as engaging in a romance scam.

Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin, the acting Immigration Bureau commissioner, led officers who searched six buildings of a condominium complex on Romklao road in Klong Sam Prawet subdistrict of Lat Krabang district at 10am and made the arrests.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation