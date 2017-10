Panthongtae Shinawatra, the son of fugitive ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, and three other alleged accomplices reported to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Tuesday (Oct 17) for acknowledgement of money laundering charges involving the huge loan by state-owned Krungthai Bank to real estate firm Krisda Mahanakorn Group in 2008.

The three other persons are Mrs Kanchana Honghern and her husband Wanchai Honghern, and Kesinee Jipipop.

By Thai PBS