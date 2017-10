BANGKOK — Fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra denied late Monday night that he has ever defamed the royal family and threatened to sue anyone who accuses him of the crime.

Thaksin, who was ousted in the 2006 coup, tweeted in Thai on Monday night, Bangkok time, that he was “emotionally troubled” by word the new attorney general had vowed to prosecute him for the crime.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English