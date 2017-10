CP All, owner and operator of all 7-Eleven convenience stores in the country, has agreed to end it’s trial selling of draft beer at its convenience stores.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the management of the company said that it agreed to end the selling of draft beer at all the 18 convenience stores that were put on trial selling by its marketing team since the beginning of this month.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS