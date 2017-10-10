Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Chile

PanARMENIAN.Net – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile near the Peruvian border, the US Geological Survey says, according to The Daily Mail.

The quake, which was moderately deep at 51 miles (82 kilometers), struck the Tarapaca region of Chile at 3.32am local time on Tuesday, October 10.

The epicenter was 45 miles (73 kilometers) east of the port city of Arica, and 54 miles (87 kilometers) southeast of the larger Peruvian city of Tacna.

Chilean authorities have not reported any deaths or infrastructural damage.

In the hour following the initial earthquake, five tremors of medium intensity were felt in the same region, according to t13.com.

