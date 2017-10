Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday he will in June next year announce the date for a general election and the people will go to the polls in November 2018.

Thailand will hold a general election in November 2018, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday, the most precise date he has given yet for the vote since taking power in a 2014 military coup.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS