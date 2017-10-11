Toll exemption for Motorways Route 7, 9 and free transport announced

The Department of Highways yesterday announced exemption of toll free for commuters using its Motorway Route 9 (Bang Pa-in- Bang Phli) and Motorway Route 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi) during October 24-27 to facilitate people from the provinces to attend the Royal Cremation Ceremonies.

Director-general of the department Mr Thanin Somboon said the four-day exemption of tolls on both motorways, Route 9 or officially called Kanchanaphisek or Outer Ring Road, and Route 7 from Bangkok to Pattaya, will be effective from 00.01 hrs of October 24 till midnight of October 29.

By Thai PBS