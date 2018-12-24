dtac TriNet receives 900 MHz and 1800 MHz licenses





December 18, 2018 – Today, dtac TriNet received spectrum licenses for the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). dtac had won the licenses for 1800 MHz and 900 MHz in auctions held by the NBTC in August and October, respectively. dtac now holds a complete spectrum portfolio including both low-band and high-band frequencies, forming a total of 110 MHz bandwidth with 70 MHz used for downlink.

This is a great day for dtac’s customers. dtac now has the most download capacity per customer in the market, which can match their needs for a high-speed internet experience, be it watching high-definition video or browsing the web. As dtac continues to roll-out and upgrade our network nationwide, dtac network experience will continue to improve every day.

dtac’s 28-year concessions for 1800 MHz and 850 MHz expired on September 15, 2018. The newly acquired licenses on 1800 MHz and 900 MHz therefore mark the end of dtac’s transition from a concession regime (with CAT) to a license regime. The transition was accomplished without any service disruptions despite its complexity and scale.

dtac customers are now assured that dtac can offer continuous nationwide coverage, even in remote areas, on 900 MHz. And with dtac TURBO, operating on 2300 MHz in partnership with TOT, dtac has the widest single block of spectrum in Thailand, offering unparalleled capacity using 5G-ready 64×64 massive MIMO antennas. As dtac continues to fine tune and upgrade our network to these new standards, dtac customers will benefit from a better network experience every day. dtac will never stop improving.

