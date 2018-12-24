French-Thai Murder Couple Convicted, Got 14 Years





PHICHIT — Phichit police on Sunday said a court convicted a Frenchman and his Thai girlfriend and sentenced them to lengthy jail terms for murdering the woman’s Italian husband earlier this year.

Col. Chaisathian Maneejak, chief of the local police, said the Phichit Provincial Court initially sentenced Rujira Iemlamai and Amaury Rigaud to 20 years in jail for murdering and dismembering Giuseppe de Stefani, but their sentences were reduced by a third for confessing.

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

