Royal Thai Police Shield in Si Songkhram, Thailand

Royal Thai Police Shield in Si Songkhram, Thailand. Photo: Mattes.

North

French-Thai Murder Couple Convicted, Got 14 Years

By TN / December 24, 2018

PHICHIT — Phichit police on Sunday said a court convicted a Frenchman and his Thai girlfriend and sentenced them to lengthy jail terms for murdering the woman’s Italian husband earlier this year.

Col. Chaisathian Maneejak, chief of the local police, said the Phichit Provincial Court initially sentenced Rujira Iemlamai and Amaury Rigaud to 20 years in jail for murdering and dismembering Giuseppe de Stefani, but their sentences were reduced by a third for confessing.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close