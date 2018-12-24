Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

Full Moon Party June 2015 at Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Per Meistrup.

South

Koh Phangan’s Full Moon Party packs them in

By TN / December 24, 2018

Over 30,000 foreign tourists flocked to Hat Rin beach on Koh Phangan island in Surat Thani on Saturday for this year’s last Full Moon Party amid tight security.

The party started at 1am yesterday when tourists converged at Haad Rin beach, some staying at hotels and guest houses on Koh Phangan and others arriving on speedboats from nearby Koh Samui island.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close