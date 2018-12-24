Phuket Town: Grandmother, 87, dies in house fire

PHUKET: An 87-year-old grandmother living alone has died in a house fire on the north side of Phuket Town.
Firefighters were called the scene, in Soi Cherng Khiri. near Satree Phuket School, 7pm last night (Dec 22).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
