Thai firefighter spraying water to extinguish a hazardous fire. Photo: Wikimedia Commons..

Phuket Town: Grandmother, 87, dies in house fire

By TN / December 24, 2018

PHUKET: An 87-year-old grandmother living alone has died in a house fire on the north side of Phuket Town.

Firefighters were called the scene, in Soi Cherng Khiri. near Satree Phuket School, 7pm last night (Dec 22).

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

