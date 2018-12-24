24 year old Cambodian arrested in death of 15 year old girl in Pattaya

Pattaya – Pattaya station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpech has announced the arrest of a 24-year-old Cambodian man after the death of a 15-year-old girl from Saraburi last week.
Wichayaphat Nannithichote was found dead in Benjarong apartments in Soi Korphai.
