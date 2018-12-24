Downtown Pattaya at night

Downtown Pattaya at night. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.

Pattaya

24 year old Cambodian arrested in death of 15 year old girl in Pattaya

By TN / December 24, 2018

Pattaya – Pattaya station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpech has announced the arrest of a 24-year-old Cambodian man after the death of a 15-year-old girl from Saraburi last week.

Wichayaphat Nannithichote was found dead in Benjarong apartments in Soi Korphai.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close