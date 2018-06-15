Friday, June 15, 2018
Man shoots pregnant girlfriend dead, injures her father

Wat Phra Pathom Chedi in Nakhon Pathom
A man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend and severely injured her father and himself inside the Nakhon Pathom Hospital on Friday at around 1:30pm.

Police did not identify the attacker and two victims.

By The Nation

