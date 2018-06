BANGKOK, 15th June 2018 (NNT) – The President of Myanmar is currently on an official visit to Thailand.

Myanmar President U Win Myint, with his wife and official entourage arrived at the Royal Thai Air Force airport on Thursday to begin a visit to Thailand as official guests of the Thai government.

President U Win Myint’s trip to Thailand is his first since taking office in March.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand