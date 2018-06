Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) says it will propose to the Land Transport Department a surcharge on taxi fare to help cab-drivers cope with higher costs due to traffic jams.

The surcharge or travel time fee will be fair to both taxi drivers and their passengers travelling into traffic- congested areas, according to Sumet Ongkittikul, an expert on transportation at the TDRI, and head of the team conducting the research on taxi fare.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS