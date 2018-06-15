Over 80% of Thais use online media to share negative information: Survey

BANGKOK, 14 June 2018 (NNT) – More than 80 percent of Thai people use social media to share negative and inappropriate information, according to a survey conducted by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.

The Culture Minister, Veera Rojpojanarat, on Thursday (June 14th) attended a forum on promoting cooperation to prevent the dissemination of inappropriate content on social media.

