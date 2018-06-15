Friday, June 15, 2018
Huge 3,000 capacity mega-mosque funded by Algeria and Kuwait to open in Toulouse, France

Place du Capitole in Toulouse, France
Toulouse. Toulouse was the site of the 2012 Islamic massacre at the Jewish Day School, Ozar HaTorah. The self-avowed “Islamic warrior” Mohamed Merah opened fire on a Jewish school in France and slaughtered Jewish children and a rabbi in cold blood.

Will this Toulouse mega-mosque be named the Mohamed Merah Mosque? Why not? Muslims in Toulouse actually marched in honor of this savage.

Merah strapped a GoPro video camera to his neck and filmed himself chasing eight-year-old Miriam Monsonego through the school courtyard and shooting her three times in the head. He filmed his execution of Rabbi Jonathan Sandler and his two little boys, three-year-old Gavriel and six-year-old Aryeh.

Full story: gellerreport.com

By Pamela Geller

