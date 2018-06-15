Huge 3,000 capacity mega-mosque funded by Algeria and Kuwait to open in Toulouse, France

Toulouse. Toulouse was the site of the 2012 Islamic massacre at the Jewish Day School, Ozar HaTorah. The self-avowed “Islamic warrior” Mohamed Merah opened fire on a Jewish school in France and slaughtered Jewish children and a rabbi in cold blood.

Will this Toulouse mega-mosque be named the Mohamed Merah Mosque? Why not? Muslims in Toulouse actually marched in honor of this savage.

Merah strapped a GoPro video camera to his neck and filmed himself chasing eight-year-old Miriam Monsonego through the school courtyard and shooting her three times in the head. He filmed his execution of Rabbi Jonathan Sandler and his two little boys, three-year-old Gavriel and six-year-old Aryeh.

By Pamela Geller