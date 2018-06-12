Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Bangkok Airport Taxis Want 50% Fee Hike

Main Taxi stand of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
SAMUT PRAKAN — Taxis at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday renewed their calls for higher fares and service fees, citing the rising cost of living.

An airport taxi association director argued the increase is justified because service complaints, long a sticking point to their demands, have improved. In a petition to transportation officials, Sadit Jaitiang said the long-standing problem of picky drivers refusing passengers is now near zero.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

