Bangkok Airport Taxis Want 50% Fee Hike

SAMUT PRAKAN — Taxis at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday renewed their calls for higher fares and service fees, citing the rising cost of living.

An airport taxi association director argued the increase is justified because service complaints, long a sticking point to their demands, have improved. In a petition to transportation officials, Sadit Jaitiang said the long-standing problem of picky drivers refusing passengers is now near zero.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

