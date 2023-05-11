Police seek further detention of 6 suspects in major temple embezzlement probe

TN May 11, 2023 0
Temple in Bangkok

Roof of a Buddhist temple in Thailand. Photo: Pixabay.




Five former monks and a driver of the Pa Thamma Khiri monastery in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima were escorted to the provincial court today (Thursday) by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers to seek their further detention.

Former Monk Detained on Charges of Embezzling Temple Donations in Nakhon Ratchasima

All five monks were defrocked and detained two days ago, along with the driver, after they were charged by the police over the embezzlement of more than 300 million baht in public donations to the monastery. All have denied the charges.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Donation box at Si Phum in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Former Monk Detained on Charges of Embezzling Temple Donations in Nakhon Ratchasima

TN May 8, 2023 0
Roi Et District

Large armed gang robs botanical garden in Roi Et

TN May 2, 2023 0
A Songthaew in Udon Thani

Officials rescue 41 macaques and arrest man in Udon Thani

TN April 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Groups of Chinese tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok

TAT Pushes for Increased Visa Quota for Chinese Tourists

TN May 11, 2023 0
Temple in Bangkok

Police seek further detention of 6 suspects in major temple embezzlement probe

TN May 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Protest at Bangkok police station results in arrests, legal action against demonstrators

TN May 11, 2023 0
Front door of the Election Commission at Chaeng Watthana Rd. in Bangkok.

Srisuwan Janya Attacked Outside Election Commission Office

TN May 11, 2023 0
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

South African Man Injured After He Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill on Pattaya Walking Street

TN May 11, 2023 0