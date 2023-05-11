Police seek further detention of 6 suspects in major temple embezzlement probe









Five former monks and a driver of the Pa Thamma Khiri monastery in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima were escorted to the provincial court today (Thursday) by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers to seek their further detention.

Former Monk Detained on Charges of Embezzling Temple Donations in Nakhon Ratchasima

All five monks were defrocked and detained two days ago, along with the driver, after they were charged by the police over the embezzlement of more than 300 million baht in public donations to the monastery. All have denied the charges.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

