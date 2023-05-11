Protest at Bangkok police station results in arrests, legal action against demonstrators









Police have confirmed that they will take legal action against a group of demonstrators who were involved in a violent protest at Samran Rat police station on Wednesday night.

50 Refugees Attack Police Officers at Migrant Center in Dresden

Nine demonstrators have been arrested for allegedly leading around 20 people to splash and spray paint at the station in Phra Nakhon district, Pol Maj Gen Nakharin Sukhonthawit, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 6, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





