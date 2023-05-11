Protest at Bangkok police station results in arrests, legal action against demonstrators

TN May 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Police have confirmed that they will take legal action against a group of demonstrators who were involved in a violent protest at Samran Rat police station on Wednesday night.

50 Refugees Attack Police Officers at Migrant Center in Dresden

Nine demonstrators have been arrested for allegedly leading around 20 people to splash and spray paint at the station in Phra Nakhon district, Pol Maj Gen Nakharin Sukhonthawit, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 6, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Authorities Prepare for Possible Storms and Floods in Bangkok

TN May 9, 2023 0
Bangkok Rama VIII Bridge

Bangkok governor orders end to use of Rama VIII Bridge for political campaigning

TN May 9, 2023 0
Royal City Avenue Bangkok. Bangkok's most unique concert venue, nightclub & BeatGarden.

RCA in Bangkok Could Fade Away Due to Expired Lease Contract

TN May 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Groups of Chinese tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok

TAT Pushes for Increased Visa Quota for Chinese Tourists

TN May 11, 2023 0
Temple in Bangkok

Police seek further detention of 6 suspects in major temple embezzlement probe

TN May 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Protest at Bangkok police station results in arrests, legal action against demonstrators

TN May 11, 2023 0
Front door of the Election Commission at Chaeng Watthana Rd. in Bangkok.

Srisuwan Janya Attacked Outside Election Commission Office

TN May 11, 2023 0
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

South African Man Injured After He Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill on Pattaya Walking Street

TN May 11, 2023 0