50 Refugees Attack Police Officers at Migrant Center in Dresden

According to BAMF outlet, since the beginning of the refugee crisis Germany has received over one million asylum applications, more than any other country in the European Union. As a result of the influx, the authorities in Berlin have tightened migration controls.

Police on Monday were called by security guards in order to stop a food-related dispute between two immigrants from Georgia at a migrant center in Dresden. However, after the police arrived, a crowd of refugees attacked them, injuring two police officers and one security guard.

“As a result, about 50 residents gathered and attacked officers by throwing lit cigarettes, then kicking and beating them,” a statement from the Dresden police said, adding that one of the migrants tried to attack the officers “with an iron bar from his bed.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International