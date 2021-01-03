January 3, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand confirms 315 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Bangkok

Toyota ambulance on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


Thailand has confirmed 315 new coronavirus cases, taking the accumulated total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 7,694, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 64.

The CCSA said 294 of the 315 new cases were locally transmitted. Of the 294 local cases, 274 were Thais and twenty migrant workers, 17 in Samut Sakhon and three in Nonthaburi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Thailand confirms 315 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Another 541 COVID-19 virus cases found in Samut Sakhon

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut imposes lockdown restrictions in 28 provinces from Monday

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

First four cases of UK COVID-19 variant strain of coronavirus found in Thailand

7 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

17 Dead, Several Injured As Roof Collapses at Crematorium in India

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

If you own a Xiaomi Mi A3, do not upgrade to Android 11

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Another 541 COVID-19 virus cases found in Samut Sakhon

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut imposes lockdown restrictions in 28 provinces from Monday

2 hours ago TN