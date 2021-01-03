Thailand confirms 315 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday





Thailand has confirmed 315 new coronavirus cases, taking the accumulated total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 7,694, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 64.

The CCSA said 294 of the 315 new cases were locally transmitted. Of the 294 local cases, 274 were Thais and twenty migrant workers, 17 in Samut Sakhon and three in Nonthaburi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



