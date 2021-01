Forty-nine people were killed and 379 injured in road accidents on Saturday, bringing the total over the past five days of a road safety campaign to 316 deaths and 2,741 injuries.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

