Police Bust Human Traffickers In North and Southern Border Provinces
TAK, Dec 7 (TNA) – Police arrested illegal border crossers in Mae Sot district of Tak province and human traffickers in southern provinces as they have intensified operations to crack down on human trafficking.
Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, an assistant national police chief supervising anti-human trafficking operations, visited Mae Sot district when police and soldiers arrested 4 illegal Myanmar migrants on the bank of the Moei River.
TNA