Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler









PHUKET: The Anti Fake News Center, operated by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society: (MDES) has issued yet another fake news warning denying claims online that the Phuket Governor is smuggling illegal Muslim immigrants into Phuket and has allocated B56 million to building a mosque on the island.

The warning came yesterday (Dec 5), and was shared by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department this morning (Dec 6).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

