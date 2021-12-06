Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler
PHUKET: The Anti Fake News Center, operated by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society: (MDES) has issued yet another fake news warning denying claims online that the Phuket Governor is smuggling illegal Muslim immigrants into Phuket and has allocated B56 million to building a mosque on the island.
The warning came yesterday (Dec 5), and was shared by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department this morning (Dec 6).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
