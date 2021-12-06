Police in Bang Saen continue raids on venues selling alcohol
The Saen Suk police raided a pub in Bang Saen last night (December 5th) for allegedly allowing people to drink alcohol and socialize despite strict Covid-19 rules currently in place in the Chonburi province outside the ‘Blue Zone’ area.
A team from the Saen Suk police raided the ‘SEWANA PG’ pub in Soi Jari, Saen Suk sub-district. The raid came following a phone call from the Chonburi Provincial Police Commander who reportedly personally spotted the venue opened and called local police to hold the venue responsible.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News
