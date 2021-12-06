December 6, 2021

Police in Bang Saen continue raids on venues selling alcohol

39 seconds ago TN
View of Bang Saen in Chonburi

View of Bang Saen in Chonburi. Photo: atreyu.




The Saen Suk police raided a pub in Bang Saen last night (December 5th) for allegedly allowing people to drink alcohol and socialize despite strict Covid-19 rules currently in place in the Chonburi province outside the ‘Blue Zone’ area.

A team from the Saen Suk police raided the ‘SEWANA PG’ pub in Soi Jari, Saen Suk sub-district. The raid came following a phone call from the Chonburi Provincial Police Commander who reportedly personally spotted the venue opened and called local police to hold the venue responsible.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya

Female Russian tourist seriously injured after being attacked and robbed at Bali Hai Pier

4 days ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Entertainment venue in Banglamung raided for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules

1 week ago TN
A concert in Bangkok, Thailand

Some attendees at Pattaya music festival advised to get COVID antigen test

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Bang Saen in Chonburi

Police in Bang Saen continue raids on venues selling alcohol

39 seconds ago TN
Three Muslims riding a Motorcycle in Ramkhamhaeng Road, Bangkok

Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler

3 mins ago TN
Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar

Myanmar military court jails Aung San Suu Kyi

14 mins ago TN
Waterfall at Kiew Maepan nature trail, Doi Inthanon national park, Chiang Mai

Thai tourist dies and nine injured in a road accident at Doi Ang Khang in Chiang Mai

18 mins ago TN
Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Thailand registers first case of Omicron variant in an American traveller from Spain

23 mins ago TN