Buddhists in Northeastern Thailand Reject Mosque Registration





A community in northeastern Thailand has voted down a Muslim cleric’s request to register a house of worship a mosque. The place of worship has been operating from a house in the area for decades.

Villagers in the community gave a 528 to 6 crushing vote against the mosque’s registration.

The vote was also amplified by Buddhist activists who arrived in Khon Kaen province and expressed anti-Muslim views and tied that day’s referendum in Pra Lub.

Full story: chiangraitimes.com

CTN News / Chiang Rai Times

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



