Buddhists in Northeastern Thailand Reject Mosque Registration

Photo: Mostafa Meraji.


A community in northeastern Thailand has voted down a Muslim cleric’s request to register a house of worship a mosque. The place of worship has been operating from a house in the area for decades.

Villagers in the community gave a 528 to 6 crushing vote against the mosque’s registration.

The vote was also amplified by Buddhist activists who arrived in Khon Kaen province and expressed anti-Muslim views and tied that day’s referendum in Pra Lub.

