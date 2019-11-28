Buddhists in Northeastern Thailand Reject Mosque Registration

Buddhists in Northeastern Thailand Reject Mosque Registration1 min read
A community in northeastern Thailand has voted down a Muslim cleric’s request to register a house of worship a mosque. The place of worship has been operating from a house in the area for decades.
Villagers in the community gave a 528 to 6 crushing vote against the mosque’s registration.
The vote was also amplified by Buddhist activists who arrived in Khon Kaen province and expressed anti-Muslim views and tied that day’s referendum in Pra Lub.
Full story: chiangraitimes.com
CTN News / Chiang Rai Times