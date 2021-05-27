  • May 27, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cannabis tourism offers…
Cannabis tourism offers ray of hope for Thailand’s battered industry

Medical Marijuana. Photo: Circe Denyer.

Cannabis tourism offers ray of hope for Thailand’s battered industry


Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise the production, import and export of cannabis for medical purposes in 2018, following an amendment of the Narcotics Act to allow broader use for business opportunities, including tourism.

According to the “Asian Cannabis Report” conducted by Prohibition Partners, the market value for the legal cannabis industry in Asia is projected to reach US$12.5 billion (392 billion baht) in 2024.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

COVID Deaths Hit New Daily Record: 47 Deaths And 3,323 New Infections On Thursday
News

COVID Deaths Hit New Daily Record: 47...

May 27, 2021
Thailand’s AstraZeneca plan stumbles again as third wave rises
News

Thailand’s AstraZeneca plan stumbles again as third...

May 27, 2021
52 new COVID-19 cases in Chon Buri province
Pattaya

52 new COVID-19 cases in Chon Buri...

May 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.