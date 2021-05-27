Cannabis tourism offers ray of hope for Thailand’s battered industry





Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise the production, import and export of cannabis for medical purposes in 2018, following an amendment of the Narcotics Act to allow broader use for business opportunities, including tourism.

According to the “Asian Cannabis Report” conducted by Prohibition Partners, the market value for the legal cannabis industry in Asia is projected to reach US$12.5 billion (392 billion baht) in 2024.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Dusida Worrachaddejchai

BANGKOK POST



