PM Prayut admits to being sole coup-maker, as Deputy Prawit defends himself in censure debate









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has admitted to being the individual behind the May 2014 coup in Thailand, as he raised his hand, quite proudly, when referred to by his Deputy Prawit Wongsuwan, during the second day of censure debate yesterday (Wednesday).

Prawit, was defending himself against the Opposition’s claims of his role in the coup and the luxury watches he claimed had been borrowed from his friend and had not declared as assets.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





