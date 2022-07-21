July 21, 2022

PM Prayut admits to being sole coup-maker, as Deputy Prawit defends himself in censure debate

2 hours ago TN
Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai

Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai during the coup. Photo: Takeaway.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has admitted to being the individual behind the May 2014 coup in Thailand, as he raised his hand, quite proudly, when referred to by his Deputy Prawit Wongsuwan, during the second day of censure debate yesterday (Wednesday).

Prawit, was defending himself against the Opposition’s claims of his role in the coup and the luxury watches he claimed had been borrowed from his friend and had not declared as assets.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

