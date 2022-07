SAMUT PRAKAN, July 20 (TNA) – Officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Department of Livestock Development found four elephants were poorly kept at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo.

The officials saw four unusually skinny elephants and their dirty living quarters there, showing that the places were not regularly cleaned up.

