TAT Announces Marketing Plan for 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the marketing plan for 2023 that will continue the revitalization and transformation of Thai tourism initiated this year.

Recently, TAT hosted its annual TAT Action Plan for 2023 conference to discuss post-covid tourism strategies.

During the conference, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the agency has already outlined a marketing strategy for the upcoming year that adheres to the TAT’s Corporate Plan 2023-2027 to strengthen the TAT’s position as the strategic leader in driving Thailand toward experience-based and sustainable tourism.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

