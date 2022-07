The boat service along Khlong Saen Saeb in Bangkok was suspended on Thursday morning after heavy rain overnight caused a sharp rise in the water level.

The operator, Family Transport (2002), said the service was halted from 6am until noon, when a fresh assessment would be made.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

