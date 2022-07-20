Murder suspect arrested in Songkhla
SONGKHLA: The prime suspect in the murder of one brother and wounding of another in Chumphon province four months ago was arrested at an oil palm plantation in Ranot district in this southern province on Wednesday.
About 7am, police raided an oil palm plantation at Moo 5 village in tambon Tha Bon and arrested Somsak Panbo, alias Lone, 37, who was wanted under a warrant issued by Lang Suan Court in Chumphon.
