US Moves Thailand up to Tier 2 in Its Human Trafficking Report
BANGKOK, July 20 (TNA) – The United States moved Thailand from Tier 2 Watch List last year to Tier 2 in its 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, reflecting Thai government and private sectors’ serious efforts to tackle human trafficking over the past year.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the US Department of State released the report on July 19 and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged it.
