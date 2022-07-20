July 20, 2022

US Moves Thailand up to Tier 2 in Its Human Trafficking Report

4 hours ago TN
Foreign Asian worker in Thailand

Foreign Asian worker in Thailand. Photo: coffy (Pixabay).




BANGKOK, July 20 (TNA) – The United States moved Thailand from Tier 2 Watch List last year to Tier 2 in its 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, reflecting Thai government and private sectors’ serious efforts to tackle human trafficking over the past year.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the US Department of State released the report on July 19 and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged it.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Health Minister Anutin Defends Cannabis Policy During Censure Debate

4 hours ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Police gang charged for swindling British man

6 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without proper controls

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hat Yai at night

Murder suspect arrested in Songkhla

17 mins ago TN
Foreign Asian worker in Thailand

US Moves Thailand up to Tier 2 in Its Human Trafficking Report

4 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Health Minister Anutin Defends Cannabis Policy During Censure Debate

4 hours ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Police gang charged for swindling British man

6 hours ago TN
Triam Udom Suksa School

Bangkok school suspends on-site classes after 910 students get COVID

6 hours ago TN