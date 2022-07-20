July 20, 2022

Health Minister Anutin Defends Cannabis Policy During Censure Debate

4 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly. Photo: Public Relations Department. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reaffirmed that cannabis legalization is expressly for medical purposes and not recreational use.

The minister defended the policy on the first day of the no-confidence debate, after the opposition party claimed that the decision to remove the plant from the Type 5 narcotics list violated several international treaties and Thailand’s constitution.

Full story: Link Name

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

