Health Minister Anutin Defends Cannabis Policy During Censure Debate
BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reaffirmed that cannabis legalization is expressly for medical purposes and not recreational use.
The minister defended the policy on the first day of the no-confidence debate, after the opposition party claimed that the decision to remove the plant from the Type 5 narcotics list violated several international treaties and Thailand’s constitution.
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
