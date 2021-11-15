November 15, 2021

‘Former Yakuza gangster’ re-arrested for medical glove fraud

1 hour ago TN
Old apartment buildings in Bangkok

Old apartment buildings in Bangkok. Photo: Prae Piyawan / Pexels.




Police arrested a Japanese man, allegedly a former Yakuza gangster, twice over the past week for rubber glove fraud that reportedly caused damage worth nearly 300 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said on Monday that Shuichi Ozawa, 42, was arrested at a hotel in Ploenchit area of Bangkok last Thursday for unauthorised production of medical equipment.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

2 Bangkok protesters shot, German embassy officials accept rally leaders’ letter

19 hours ago TN
Siam area in Pathum Wan

Rally at Pathumwan blasts Constitutional Court, calls for monarchy reform

1 day ago TN
Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

CCSA advisor still concerned about Bangkok COVID-19 case numbers

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Al Cizarr Bridging Gaps With New Song Release: "45"

Al Cizarr Bridging Gaps With New Song Release, “45”

6 mins ago TN
Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Thailand plans to reopen its southern border in December

58 mins ago TN
Old apartment buildings in Bangkok

‘Former Yakuza gangster’ re-arrested for medical glove fraud

1 hour ago TN
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket maintains strict COVID-19 prevention measures

2 hours ago TN
Street view of Krabi Town

Five anti-Prayut protesters detained in Krabi

2 hours ago TN