‘Former Yakuza gangster’ re-arrested for medical glove fraud









Police arrested a Japanese man, allegedly a former Yakuza gangster, twice over the past week for rubber glove fraud that reportedly caused damage worth nearly 300 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said on Monday that Shuichi Ozawa, 42, was arrested at a hotel in Ploenchit area of Bangkok last Thursday for unauthorised production of medical equipment.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

