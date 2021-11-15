Phuket maintains strict COVID-19 prevention measures
BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province has been maintaining stringent COVID-19 prevention measures as stipulated by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which most recently announced that no relaxations were yet being applied on pubs, bars, karaokes, and other nightlife venues.
In Phuket, restaurants may sell liquor and alcoholic beverages from 11 am to 2 pm, and again from 5 pm to 11 pm. Live music can be performed inside restaurants but the number of musicians is limited to 5 and they are to keep physical contact with others to a minimum.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Namo Vananupong
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!