Phuket maintains strict COVID-19 prevention measures









BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province has been maintaining stringent COVID-19 prevention measures as stipulated by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which most recently announced that no relaxations were yet being applied on pubs, bars, karaokes, and other nightlife venues.

In Phuket, restaurants may sell liquor and alcoholic beverages from 11 am to 2 pm, and again from 5 pm to 11 pm. Live music can be performed inside restaurants but the number of musicians is limited to 5 and they are to keep physical contact with others to a minimum.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





