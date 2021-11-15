November 15, 2021

Phuket maintains strict COVID-19 prevention measures

2 hours ago TN
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province has been maintaining stringent COVID-19 prevention measures as stipulated by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which most recently announced that no relaxations were yet being applied on pubs, bars, karaokes, and other nightlife venues.

In Phuket, restaurants may sell liquor and alcoholic beverages from 11 am to 2 pm, and again from 5 pm to 11 pm. Live music can be performed inside restaurants but the number of musicians is limited to 5 and they are to keep physical contact with others to a minimum.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

TN

