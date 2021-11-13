November 13, 2021

Nightclubs reopening pushed back to 2022

3 mins ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya Walking Street. Photo by Roman Lashkin / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s COVID-19 task force has decided to push back the reopening of nightlife venues until January next year, tentatively until 15 January, while the number of dark-red provinces under maximum disease control has been reduced to 6.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration today in its full panel meeting officially approved the reduction of provinces designated as dark-red zones for the strict and highest level of COVID-19 control measures, from 7 to 6 provinces.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

TN

See author's posts



