November 13, 2021

Suspected hacker of Constitutional Court homepage arrested in Ubon Ratchathani

42 seconds ago
Ubon Ratchathani market building

Ubon Ratchathani market building. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested a man at a house in Warin Chamrab district of the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani today, for allegedly hacking the homepage of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

According to the CCIB, an investigation was launched after it received a complaint from the Constitutional Court about the hack, after the court delivered its controversial ruling on Wednesday that speeches, made by three anti-establishment protest leaders last year, were an illegal attempt to overthrow constitutional monarchy.

Full story: Lthaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

