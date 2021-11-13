Suspected hacker of Constitutional Court homepage arrested in Ubon Ratchathani
Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested a man at a house in Warin Chamrab district of the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani today, for allegedly hacking the homepage of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.
According to the CCIB, an investigation was launched after it received a complaint from the Constitutional Court about the hack, after the court delivered its controversial ruling on Wednesday that speeches, made by three anti-establishment protest leaders last year, were an illegal attempt to overthrow constitutional monarchy.
By Thai PBS World